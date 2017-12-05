App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promact Plastics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Promact Plastics Limited informs you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2017.

 
 
Please note that the company has adopted IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (2017-18).

Please note that pursuant to Code of Prevention for Insider Trading of the Company and applicable SEBI Regulations, the Company has informed all the designated employees and Directors that trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from 5th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
