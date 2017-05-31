Promact Plastic: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2017, have approved the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17 ended on 31st March, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith:1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.2. Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017Source : BSE