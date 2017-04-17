Progressive Extractions and Exports' board meeting on April 26, 2017

NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 4.00 P.M. on Wednesday, the 26th day of April, 2017 at Registered Office of the company at Shri Mohan Parisar 232, Zone I M.P. Nagar, Bhopal to consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.03.2017. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. On behalf of the Board For Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd. (Nitin Bhondwe) Director Place: Bhopal Dated: 17th , April, 2017.Source : BSE