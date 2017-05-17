May 17, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pro Fin Capital Services' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI LOD Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results March 31, 2017.
