Priyadarshini Spinning Mills' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 2.30 PM at H.No.12-13-422, Street No.1, (Lane Opp: Bank of Baroda), Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Telangana - 500117, inter alia, to consider, take on record and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE