Priya recommends dividend

Priya Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Re.1/- per equity share (i.e. @10%) on 30,02,300 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-2017 and will absorb a sum of Rs. 30,02,300/- (Exclusive of Corporate Dividend Tax).Source : BSE