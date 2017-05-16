Pritish Nandy's board meeting on May 24, 2017

In compliance with the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at registered office of the Company, at 3.30 PM to inter-alia consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with effect from Friday, May 19, 2017 to Friday, May 26, 2017.Source : BSE