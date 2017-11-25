App
Nov 24, 2017 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Medico and Pharmacy's board meeting on December 04, 2017

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 04, 2017.

 
 
Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 04, 2017, to inter-alia consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Further, in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibiting of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain close for all "Specified Persons" from business hours of November 24, 2017 to business hours of December 04, 2017 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, all the Directors, connected persons and designated Employees of the Company have been intimated not to enter into any transactions involving the securities or deal in securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window
Source : BSE
