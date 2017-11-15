Prism Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 14th November 2017, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.
We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report.
This is as per Regulation - 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE
