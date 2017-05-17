App
Announcements
May 17, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2016 17 ended on 31st March, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017.

We wish to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2016 17 ended on 31st March, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017. Please note that pursuant to Code of Prevention for Insider Trading of the Company and applicable SEBI Regulations, the Company has informed all the designated employees and Directors that trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from 18th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is as per Regulation – 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

