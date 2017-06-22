Prism Cement's updates on joint venture

This is to inform you that Sanskar Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. (‘Sanskar'), a step-down joint venture of the Company, has successfully completed the expansion of 4.2 million m2 (MSM) per annum Vitrified Tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant, Morbi. The commercial production has commenced from June 21, 2017.With this expansion, the Company would be able to reduce outsourcing of Vitrified Tiles from third party sources and become more self-reliant. The capacity of Sanskar now stands at 2.3 MSM of wall tiles and 4.2 MSM of Vitrified Tiles.The overall capacity of H & R Johnson (India), a Division of Prism Cement Limited, along-with its joint ventures and subsidiaries would stand at over 65 MSM per annum.Source : BSE