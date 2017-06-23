App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Cement's board meeting on August 8, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, to approve, the Company's Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Prism Cement's board meeting on August 8, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, to approve, inter alia, the Company's Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

In terms of the Prohibition of Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company, the Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company shall remain closed from July 10, 2017 to August 10, 2017 (both days inclusive).

The Trading Window shall open from August 11, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.