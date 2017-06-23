Prism Cement's board meeting on August 8, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, to approve, inter alia, the Company's Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.In terms of the Prohibition of Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company, the Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company shall remain closed from July 10, 2017 to August 10, 2017 (both days inclusive).The Trading Window shall open from August 11, 2017.Source : BSE