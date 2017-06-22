Prism Cement's AGM on August 9, 2017

The 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Hyderabad.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, August 3, 2017 to Wednesday, August 9, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 2, 2017 as cut-off date for e-voting on Resolutions to be passed as set out in the notice of the AGM.Source : BSE