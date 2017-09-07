App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Urban Dev: Outcome of AGM

We kindly want to inform you that the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 7, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 110 Avanashi Road, Gandhi Nagar Post, Tirupur-641 603, Tamil Nadu, India.

Prime Urban Dev: Outcome of AGM
We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceeding of the Adjourned 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 7, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 110 Avanashi Road, Gandhi Nagar Post, Tirupur-641 603, Tamil Nadu, India.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.