Prime Urban Development India to consider final dividend

Prime Urban Development India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend payment of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 for approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual general Meeting of the Company.Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as framed by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for the Company’s Directors/Officers and Designated employees of the Company with effect from May 16, 2017 and will remain closed upto May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE