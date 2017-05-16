Prime Urban Development India's board meeting on May 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend payment of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 for approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual general Meeting of the Company.Further details are mentioned in the attachment.Source : BSE