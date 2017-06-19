Prime Urban Development India's board meeting on June 20, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:1.To consider and approve acquisition of 58,02,925 Equity Shares constituting 100% of the paid up equity share capital of New Line Buildtech Private Limited by making investments in the equity shares of New Line Buildtech Private Limited by the Company ('Investment').2.To authorise Mr. Purusottamdas Patodia, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Kumar Patodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Mr. Anuj Patodia, Managing Director jointly and/or severally to sign and execute the Share Purchase Agreement to be entered with LSO Subco No. 1 Company and New Line Buildtech Private Limited. Further, to authorise Mr. Purusottamdas Patodia, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Kumar Patodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Mr. Anuj Patodia, Managing Director, jointly and/or severally to sign and execute all relevant and necessary papers, forms, documents for the completion of the said Investment.Source : BSE