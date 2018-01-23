Prime Securities - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2017.Please find attached the following:1. Press Release2. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the Quarter ended December 31, 2017;3. Limited Reviewed Report by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the Quarter ended December 31, 2017Please note that the Unaudited Financial Results will be published in the newspapers as per the provisions of Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same will also be made available on website of the Company (www.primesec.com)Source : BSE