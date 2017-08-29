Prime Securities' AGM on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 34th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, 73, Tardeo Road, Opp. Film Centre, Mumbai 400034.Source : BSE