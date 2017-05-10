App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Property Development's board meeting will be held on May 18, 2017

Prime Property Development Corporation has informed that the a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017.

Prime Property Development's board meeting will be held on May 18, 2017
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia,

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2017.

2. To recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2016 - 2017.

Further note that the Trading Window shall be closed from May 09, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive).

