May 19, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prime Property Development Corporation recommends dividend
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has recommended dividend at 20 percent on the paid up Share Capital of the Company i.e. Re 1/- (Rupee One only) per share of Rs. 5 each, for the financial year 2016-17.
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend at 20% on the paid up Share Capital of the Company i.e. Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) per share of Rs. 5 each, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE