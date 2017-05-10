Prime Property's board meeting on May 18, 2017

We are please to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 04:00 P.M. to inter-alia discuss, consider, approve and take an record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and also to recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE