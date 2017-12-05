Prime Focus' intimation of board meeting held on December 7, 2017

We would like to inform you that the intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 7, 2017.
Prime Focus is in the Media & Entertainment sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,024.66 crore.The company management includes Namit Malhotra - Chairman & Global CEO, Naresh Malhotra - Whole Time Director, Ramakrishnan Sankaranarayanan - Managing Director, Kodi Raghavan Srinivasan - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Rivkaran Chadha - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Padmanabha Gopal Aiyar - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Hemalatha Thiagarajan - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Samu Devarajan - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Amit Bapna - Non Executive Director, Udai Dhawan - Non Executive Director. Source : BSE