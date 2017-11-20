Prime Customer Services' board meeting on November 24, 2017

Prime Customer Services has informed that board meeting will be held on Friday, 24th November, 2017
Prime Customer is in the Miscellaneous sector.
The company management includes Jinen Ghelani - Chairman & Ind.Director, Hiren Ghelani - Whole Time Director, Neha Ghelani - Whole Time Director, Sameer Rajguru - Whole Time Director, Mihir Manek - Independent Director, Ravi Menon - Independent Director, Brijesh Misra - Independent Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 540404.
Its Registered office is at 102, Sanskar - 2, Near Ketav Petrol Pump,,Polytechnic Road, Ahmedabad,Gujarat - 380015.Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE