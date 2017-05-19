Prima Plastics to consider final dividend

Prima Plastics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to:1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;2. Consider and recommend final dividend on Equity shares of the company (subject to approval of the share holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting);It may therefore in view of the above be noted that the company will not publish Unaudited Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed for Designated Persons, insiders and their Immediate relatives from May 19, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE