App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prima Plastics to consider final dividend

Prima Plastics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Prima Plastics to consider final dividend
Prima Plastics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to:

1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;

2. Consider and recommend final dividend on Equity shares of the company (subject to approval of the share holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting);

It may therefore in view of the above be noted that the company will not publish Unaudited Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Further, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed for Designated Persons, insiders and their Immediate relatives from May 19, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.