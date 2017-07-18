App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 18, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prima Plastics' AGM held on August 12, 2017

We write to inform that, Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

Prima Plastics' AGM held on August 12, 2017
Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel Princess Park, Devka Beach, Nani Daman, Daman (U.T.) - 396210 Record date on Sunday, August 6, 2017 And Book Closure from Monday, August 7, 2017 To Saturday, August 12, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive). The Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting is attached.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.