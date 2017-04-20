Apr 20, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prima Industries' board meeting on April 28, 2017
Prima Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 28, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following:
- Approval of Quarterly Results for 4th Quarter ending March 31, 2017.Source : BSE
