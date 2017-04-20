Apr 20, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prima Agro's board meeting on April 28, 2017
Prima Agro Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 28, 2017, for approval of Quarterly Results for 4th Quarter ending March 31, 2017.
