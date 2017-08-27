Aug 24, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pricol: Outcome of AGM
1) Proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2) Presentation made at the Annual General Meeting
1) Proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2) Presentation made at the Annual General Meeting
Source : BSE
2) Presentation made at the Annual General Meeting
Source : BSE