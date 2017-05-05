Pricol's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 to consider inter alia the following subjects: 1.Audited accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 and to take on record audited financial results to be published in newspaper. 2.Recommendation of dividend, if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE