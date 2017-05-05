Pricol to consider dividend

Pricol Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following subjects:1. Audited accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to take on record audited financial results to be published in newspaper.2. Recommendation of dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE