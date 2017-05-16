Prestige Estates Projects to consider FY17 results & final dividend on May 30, 2017

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017.The Board at the ensuing meeting may consider declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17.Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company s Code of Conduct, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).The Company will hold investor/analyst calls on May 31, 2017. During such call, the management will comment on the financial results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017 and business outlook. Details of the calls will be published on the Company's website in due course.Source : BSE