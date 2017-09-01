App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pressure Sentiv: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. September 01, 2017.

Pressure Sentiv: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. 01st day of September 2017 at 806, Sears Towers, Panchwati to Gulbai Tekra Road, Opp. Just Dial Tower, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380006 inter alias, and considered the following:

1. Considered and recorded the minutes of previous Board meeting.

2. To shift registered office of the company from 2103, 21ST FLOOR, G SQUARE BUSINESS PARK SECTOR 30, OPP. SANPADA RAILWAY STATION (W), VASHI NAVI MUMBAI MH 400705 to 1ST FLOOR, SHREEJI HOSPITAL, NEELKANTH SHOPPING CENTER CHS LTD, CAMA LANE, OFF M G ROAD, OPP. BANK OF BARODA, GHATKOPAR (W), MUMBAI – 400086 with immediate effect.
