Pressure Sentiv: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. 01st day of September 2017 at 806, Sears Towers, Panchwati to Gulbai Tekra Road, Opp. Just Dial Tower, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380006 inter alias, and considered the following:1. Considered and recorded the minutes of previous Board meeting.2. To shift registered office of the company from 2103, 21ST FLOOR, G SQUARE BUSINESS PARK SECTOR 30, OPP. SANPADA RAILWAY STATION (W), VASHI NAVI MUMBAI MH 400705 to 1ST FLOOR, SHREEJI HOSPITAL, NEELKANTH SHOPPING CENTER CHS LTD, CAMA LANE, OFF M G ROAD, OPP. BANK OF BARODA, GHATKOPAR (W), MUMBAI – 400086 with immediate effect.Source : BSE