Pressman Advertising: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered the following: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 together with unmodified opinion and Auditors' Report thereon from our Auditors M/s. Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants. 2.Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.30 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3.Appointment of M/s. Mookherjee, Biswas & Pathak (FRN: 301138E), Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the company for a period of five(5) years, to hold office from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the sixth Annual General Meeting subject to ratification by shareholders at every Annual General Meeting, in place of existing statutory auditors, M/s Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, in compliance with the mandatory rotation of the auditors as per Companies Act, 2013. A copy of the Audited Financials Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with statements of Assets & Liabilities, Auditors' Report are enclosed herewith for your records. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10:30 am and concluded at 2:15 pm. The above information are being given to you in terms of the Listing Regulations. Regards Sangeeta Roy Company Secretary For Pressman Advertising LtdSource : BSE