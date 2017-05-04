Pressman Advertising to consider dividend

Pressman Advertising Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, as per the Insider Trading Policy of the Company, the Trading Window will remain closed from May 09, 2017 to May 19, 2017.Source : BSE