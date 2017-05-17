May 17, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pressman Advertising recommends dividend
Pressman Advertising Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
