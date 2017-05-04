App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pressman Advertising's board meeting on May 17, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Please note that as per the Insider Trading Policy of the Company, the Trading Window will remain closed from Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 to Friday, 19th May, 2017. The above information is being given to you in terms of the listing regulations.Source : BSE

