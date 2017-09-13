App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Protein: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M: today i.e. Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 have Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017, for the Financial year 2017-18 is attached herewith for your perusal and record.

Premier Protein: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M: today i.e. Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 have Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017, for the Financial year 2017-18 is attached herewith for your perusal and record.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.