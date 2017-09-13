Premier Protein: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M: today i.e. Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 have Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017, for the Financial year 2017-18 is attached herewith for your perusal and record.Source : BSE