Aug 28, 2017 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Premier Protein's AGM on September 29, 2017
We wish to inform you that, the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29th 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at 47/48-B, Industrial Area No.1, A.B. Road, Dewas - 455 001(M.P.) India.
