App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Polyfilm's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We hereby inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 29th May,2017 at 11.30 A.M.

Premier Polyfilm's board meeting on May 29, 2017
We hereby inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 29th May,2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Registered Office of the company at 305, III Floor, Elite House, 36, Community Centre, Kailash Colony Extension, Zamroodpur, New Delhi 110048 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st March,2017, Audited Accounts of the company for the financial year 2016-2017 i.e. from 1st April,2016 to 31st March,2017 and Balance Sheet & Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March,2017. The Board will also consider recommending payment of Dividend for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.