Premier Polyfilm's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We hereby inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 29th May,2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Registered Office of the company at 305, III Floor, Elite House, 36, Community Centre, Kailash Colony Extension, Zamroodpur, New Delhi 110048 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st March,2017, Audited Accounts of the company for the financial year 2016-2017 i.e. from 1st April,2016 to 31st March,2017 and Balance Sheet & Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March,2017. The Board will also consider recommending payment of Dividend for the financial year 2016-2017.