Premier Polyfilm to consider dividend

Premier Polyfilm Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 29, 2017, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year 2016-2017 i.e. from April 01, 2016 to March 31, 2017 and Balance Sheet & Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2017.The Board will also consider recommending payment of Dividend for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE