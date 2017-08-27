Aug 23, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Premier Polyfilm's AGM on September 27, 2017
This is to inform you that Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September,2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Shah Auditorium, 2 , Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi to transact the Business as mentioned in the Notice of AGM dated 29-05-2017.
