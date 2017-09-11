Premier Pipes' board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September,2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 4.30 p.m. to transact the following business;1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from Monday, 11th September, 2017 to Saturday, 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE