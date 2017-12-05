Premier Pipes' board meeting on December 13, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 and such other applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the 06/2017-18 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th Day of December, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Som Biz-Ness Xqure, 4th Floor, 1, The Mall Kanpur, Kanpur - 208 001 (Uttar Pradesh) to consider and approve, inter alia, the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE