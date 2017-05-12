May 12, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Premier Explo's EGM Held on May 12, 2017
This is inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM), of the Company held on May 12th, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM), of the Company held on May 12th, 2017 at the Surana Udyog Auditorium, Federation of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry, 11-6-841, Red Hills, Hyderabad-500004 and also, the scrutinizer's report on the voting. Kindly take the same on recordSource : BSE