Premier Explo EGM held on May 12, 2017

This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 12th of May, 2017 at 10.30 A.M at Surana Udyog Auditorium, Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of commerce & Industry, 11-6-841, Red Hills, Hyderabad-500004. In connection with the same, please find attached the Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. This is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE