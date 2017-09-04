Premier Explosives' AGM on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M at Surana Udyog Auditorium, Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of commerce & Industry, 11-6-841, Red Hills, Hyderabad-500004.In connection with the same, please find attached the Notice to the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company and further, in compliance with the provisions of the Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment rules, 2015, the Members have been provided with e-voting facility and the cut off date in this regard has been fixed as 20th September, 2017.This is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE