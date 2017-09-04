App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Explosives' AGM on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M at Surana Udyog Auditorium, Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of commerce & Industry, 11-6-841, Red Hills, Hyderabad-500004.

In connection with the same, please find attached the Notice to the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Compan

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

