May 24, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Premier Explosives to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 18, 2017 regarding Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, Premier Explosives Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board at the meeting to be held on May 27, 2017, will also consider declaration of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017.
