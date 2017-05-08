May 08, 2017 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Premier Explosives' board meeting on May 12, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the May 12th, 2017 to inter-alia, consider the proposal of fund raising through Preferential Issue thereof in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amendedSource : BSE