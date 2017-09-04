Premier Capital Services' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Premier Capital Services Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the un-Audited financial results of the Company for the First quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Further to the announcement of the un-Audited financial results as aforesaid, the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from September 08, 2017 to September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. It is clarified that the Trading Window of the company will remain closed only for the Directors/Officers/Designated Employee of the Company and their immediate relatives as per (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This is however not applicable for the general investors and the trading will remain open for them.Source : BSE